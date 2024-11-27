Nebraska hosts Bruns and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (6-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -19.5; over/under…

South Dakota Coyotes (6-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -19.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Nebraska after Paul Bruns scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 112-50 victory over the Randall Saints.

The Cornhuskers have gone 3-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.8.

The Coyotes are 1-2 in road games. South Dakota averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nebraska scores 76.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 74.0 South Dakota allows. South Dakota scores 23.1 more points per game (88.1) than Nebraska allows to opponents (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cornhuskers.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Coyotes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

