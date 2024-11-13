Nebraska Cornhuskers to host Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Wednesday

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -25.5; over/under…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -25.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

Nebraska finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 18-1 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 6.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Knights averaged 8.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

