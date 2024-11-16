Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Saint Mary’s (CA) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska went 23-11 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 6.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall with a 9-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Gaels averaged 6.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.