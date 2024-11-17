Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Saint Mary’s Gaels meet

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska will square off against Saint Mary’s (CA) at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska went 23-11 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Cornhuskers allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 26-8 overall with a 9-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Gaels averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 11.4 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.