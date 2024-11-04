Nebraska begins season at home against UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Nebraska Cornhuskers
Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -23.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts UT Rio Grande Valley for the season opener.
Nebraska finished 18-1 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Cornhuskers averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.
UT Rio Grande Valley went 1-13 on the road and 6-25 overall last season. The Vaqueros averaged 8.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.