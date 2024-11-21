Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » NC State Wolfpack play…

NC State Wolfpack play the William & Mary Tribe on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 3:41 AM

William & Mary Tribe (3-3) at NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against William & Mary.

NC State went 12-5 at home last season while going 26-15 overall. The Wolfpack averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

The Tribe are 0-2 in road games. William & Mary ranks fifth in the CAA with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 5.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up