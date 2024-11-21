NC State Wolfpack play the William & Mary Tribe on 4-game win streak

William & Mary Tribe (3-3) at NC State Wolfpack (4-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC…

William & Mary Tribe (3-3) at NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against William & Mary.

NC State went 12-5 at home last season while going 26-15 overall. The Wolfpack averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

The Tribe are 0-2 in road games. William & Mary ranks fifth in the CAA with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 5.2.

