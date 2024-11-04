NC State Wolfpack open season at home against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at NC State Wolfpack Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -24.5;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -24.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: NC State begins the season at home against South Carolina Upstate.

NC State went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 26-15 overall. The Wolfpack averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 5-12 in Big South games and 4-12 on the road last season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.