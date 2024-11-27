NC State Wolfpack face the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) vs. NC State Wolfpack (5-0) San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue and…

Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) vs. NC State Wolfpack (5-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue and NC State square off in San Diego, California.

The Wolfpack have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. NC State is the top team in the ACC averaging 45.2 points in the paint. Marcus Hill leads the Wolfpack scoring 9.6.

The Boilermakers have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Purdue has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

NC State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 16.2 more points per game (79.8) than NC State gives up to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds for the Boilermakers.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

