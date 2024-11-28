NC State Wolfpack face the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) vs. NC State Wolfpack (5-0) San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under…

Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) vs. NC State Wolfpack (5-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue and NC State square off in San Diego, California.

The Wolfpack are 5-0 in non-conference play. NC State averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Purdue is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

NC State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Purdue allows. Purdue scores 16.2 more points per game (79.8) than NC State allows (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolfpack.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds for the Boilermakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.