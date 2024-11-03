NC State hosts South Carolina Upstate to open season

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at NC State Wolfpack Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts South Carolina Upstate for the season opener.

NC State finished 26-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolfpack averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

