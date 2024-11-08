NC State and Presbyterian to meet in out-of-conference game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts Presbyterian in out-of-conference action.

NC State went 12-5 at home last season while going 26-15 overall. The Wolfpack averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

Presbyterian went 6-11 in Big South action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Blue Hose averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

