NC State and Presbyterian to meet in out-of-conference game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20.5; over/under is 152.5
BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts Presbyterian in out-of-conference action.
NC State went 12-5 at home last season while going 26-15 overall. The Wolfpack averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.
Presbyterian went 6-11 in Big South action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Blue Hose averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
