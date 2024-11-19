Navy hosts Quinnipiac after Tice’s 21-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-2) at Navy Midshipmen (1-3) Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-2) at Navy Midshipmen (1-3)

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Navy after Amarri Tice scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 58-55 win over the Maine Black Bears.

Navy went 10-5 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Midshipmen averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.

Quinnipiac finished 10-5 on the road and 24-10 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

