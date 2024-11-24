Live Radio
Nate Johnson scores 25 as Akron defeats Alabama State 97-78

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 5:46 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 25 points to help Akron defeat Alabama State 97-78 on Sunday.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Zips (4-2). Bowen Hardman scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 7 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Gray went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (3-3) were led by CJ Hines with 19 points. Tyler Mack added 18 points and Antonio Madlock scored 17.

Akron took the lead with 6:46 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Johnson led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 50-41 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

