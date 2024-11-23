Live Radio
Nana Antwi-Boasiako scores 14, leads Stephen F. Austin over Youngstown State 64-57

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 10:07 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 14 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat Youngstown State 64-57 on Saturday night.

Antwi-Boasiako added six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-3). Kyle Hayman added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Chrishawn Christmas had 12 points.

The Penguins (2-4) were led by Nico Galette, with 20 points. Youngstown State also got 11 points, five assists and two steals from Ty Harper. EJ Farmer finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

