N.C. A&T visits Citadel after Fox’s 23-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-1)
Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts N.C. A&T after Brody Fox scored 23 points in Citadel’s 79-54 victory against the North Greenville Crusaders.
Citadel went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.
N.C. A&T went 7-25 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Aggies averaged 10.2 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
