N.C. A&T visits Citadel after Fox’s 23-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts N.C. A&T after Brody Fox scored 23 points in Citadel’s 79-54 victory against the North Greenville Crusaders.

Citadel went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

N.C. A&T went 7-25 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Aggies averaged 10.2 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.