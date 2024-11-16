Myers scores 18, Western Illinois beats Central Arkansas 63-61

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers had 18 points including two free throws with a second to go in Western…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers had 18 points including two free throws with a second to go in Western Illinois’ 63-61 victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Myers shot 6 for 23 (4 for 16 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Leathernecks (2-2). Sean Smith added 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds and five steals. Tay Knox had nine points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor.

Layne Taylor led the Bears (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Central Arkansas also got 13 points and four assists from Brayden Fagbemi. Nehemiah Turner had six points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

