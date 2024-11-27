Myers and Maletic score 20 points apiece, Western Illinois holds off South Alabama 64-63

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Myers and Marko Maletic scored 20 points apiece as Western Illinois beat South Alabama 64-63…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Myers and Marko Maletic scored 20 points apiece as Western Illinois beat South Alabama 64-63 on Tuesday.

JJ Wheat made a 3-pointer and then a layup to pull South Alabama to 61-60 with 20 seconds to play. Myers made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining and Julius Rollins made 1 of 2 with a second left to make it 64-60.

Wheat ended it with a 3-pointer.

Myers added five rebounds for the Leathernecks (4-3). Maletic shot 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. Julius Rollins finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Jaguars (4-3) were led in scoring by Myles Corey, who finished with 17 points. Randy Brady added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for South Alabama. Barry Dunning Jr. had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. JJ Wheat also scored 13 points for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.