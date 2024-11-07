Murray State visits Pittsburgh following Lowe’s 21-point game

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Murray State after…

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Murray State after Jaland Lowe scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 96-56 win against the Radford Highlanders.

Pittsburgh went 22-11 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Panthers averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

Murray State finished 4-9 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Racers averaged 11.5 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.