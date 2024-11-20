Murray State beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-61

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Ellington’s 19 points helped Murray State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-61 on Wednesday night. Ellington also…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Ellington’s 19 points helped Murray State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-61 on Wednesday night.

Ellington also had six rebounds for the Racers (3-1). KyeRon Lindsay added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had 12 rebounds. AJ Ferguson had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Hawks (1-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Evan Johnson added 23 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Cardell Bailey also had five points.

Murray State took the lead with 2:22 left in the first half and did not give it up. Kylen Milton led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-30 at the break. Murray State outscored Maryland-Eastern Shore in the second half by 12 points, with Ellington scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

