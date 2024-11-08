Murray leads No. 24 Ole Miss against Grambling after 24-point outing

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)
Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -21.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss hosts Grambling after Jaylen Murray scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 90-60 win over the Long Island Sharks.
Ole Miss went 20-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.
Grambling finished 7-9 on the road and 21-15 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 9.8 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
