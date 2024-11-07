Murray leads No. 24 Ole Miss against Grambling after 24-point game

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss…

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss hosts Grambling after Jaylen Murray scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 90-60 win against the Long Island Sharks.

Ole Miss finished 20-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shoot 44.0% from the field last season.

Grambling finished 21-15 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Tigers averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 14.8 on free throws and 15.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

