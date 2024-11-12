Murray-Boyles scores 27 points in 80-54 win over Towson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 27 points, was a rebound shy of a double-double and led South Carolina…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 27 points, was a rebound shy of a double-double and led South Carolina to an 80-54 win over Towson on Tuesday night.

Murray-Boyles shot 9-of-12 from the floor an 9 of 10 from the line in leading the Gamecocks (2-1), who shot 50%. Jacobi Wright followed up a career high of 20 points against South Carolina State with 16 against the Tigers (1-2). Nick Pringle added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Nendah Tarke scored 12 points, Tyler Tejada 11 and Christian May 10 for Towson, which shot 30%.

South Carolina outscored Towson 12-3 to start the game with six points from Murray-Boyles and led thereafter, shooting 63% in the first half with 10 points each from Murray-Boyles and Pringle. The Gamecocks led 43-26 following a 15-8 run to end the half.

The Tigers didn’t get closer than 16 in the second half. Arden Conyers’ 3-pointer to finish the scoring gave the Gamecocks a 26-point winning margin, their largest lead of the game.

Both teams were in the mid-teens for turnovers but South Carolina led 19-9 in points off miscues.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.