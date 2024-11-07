Muntu scores 17 off the bench, Western Michigan defeats Davenport 86-46

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Muntu helped lead Western Michigan past Davenport on Thursday night with 17 points off of…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Muntu helped lead Western Michigan past Davenport on Thursday night with 17 points off of the bench in an 86-46 victory.

Muntu went 5 of 10 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (1-1). Max Burton scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Javaughn Hannah went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jovan Tucker finished with 11 points for the Panthers. Dylan Smith added six points for Davenport. Matyas Vrabel also recorded six points.

Western Michigan took the lead with 18:30 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Muntu led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 42-17 at the break. Western Michigan extended its lead to 58-17 during the second half, fueled by a 16-0 scoring run. EJ Ryans scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

