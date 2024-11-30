Mount St. Mary’s visits Howard following Harper’s 20-point performance

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-2) at Howard Bison (3-4) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-2) at Howard Bison (3-4)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Mount St. Mary’s after Blake Harper scored 20 points in Howard’s 95-77 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bison have gone 1-0 in home games. Howard is sixth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 79.3 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-2 away from home. Mount St. Mary’s averages 14.7 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Xavier Lipscomb with 3.7.

Howard makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.3 Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc.

Dallas Hobbs is averaging 14 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers.

