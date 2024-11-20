Mount St. Mary’s visits Georgetown for non-conference matchup

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -13.5; over/under…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-1)

Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays Georgetown for a non-conference matchup.

Georgetown finished 9-23 overall with a 7-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hoyas averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 9-12 in MAAC action and 5-13 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

