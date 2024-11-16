Mount St. Mary’s secures 66-58 victory over Saint Francis

Led by Terrell Ard Jr.'s 12 points, the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers defeated the Saint Francis Red Flash 66-58.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Terrell Ard Jr. had 12 points in Mount St. Mary’s 66-58 victory against Saint Francis of Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Ard had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-1). Dallas Hobbs scored 12 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Dola Adebayo shot 2 of 8 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Red Flash (1-4) were led in scoring by Bobby Rosenberger III, who finished with 14 points. Jeremy Clayville added nine points and two steals for Saint Francis. Valentino Pinedo had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

