Mount St. Mary’s plays Saint Francis (PA) after Cordilia’s 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-3) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-1)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays Saint Francis (PA) after Jedy Cordilia scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 93-89 overtime victory over the Bucknell Bison.

Mount St. Mary’s went 13-19 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 2-11 in NEC action and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

