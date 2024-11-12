Mount St. Mary’s plays Bucknell following Hobbs’ 21-point outing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-1) at Bucknell Bison (2-1) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-1) at Bucknell Bison (2-1)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Bucknell after Dallas Hobbs scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 86-52 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Bucknell went 14-19 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bison averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

Mount St. Mary’s went 9-12 in MAAC action and 5-13 on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

