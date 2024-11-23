Mount St. Mary’s defeats Delaware State 76-66

Dola Adebayo's 16 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Delaware State 76-66 on Saturday night.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dola Adebayo's 16 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Delaware State 76-66 on Saturday night.

Adebayo added seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-2). Jedy Cordilia scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and added seven rebounds. Terrell Ard Jr. shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. Carmello Pacheco shot 4 of 5 from 3-point range and had 14 points.

The Hornets (2-4) were led in scoring by Kaseem Watson, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Delaware State also got 16 points and two steals from Martez Robinson. Robert Smith had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

