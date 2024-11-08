Moss scores 24 points to lead Radford past William & Mary 89-77

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jarvis Moss’ 24 points helped Radford defeat William & Mary 89-77 on Friday night. Moss had…

Moss had six rebounds for the Highlanders (1-1). Ibu Yamakazi scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Brandon Maclin shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Noah Collier led the Tribe (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Chase Lowe added 15 points for William & Mary. Caleb Dorsey finished with 13 points.

The game was tight going into the half, as Radford held a three-point lead, 42-39. Moss paced their team in scoring through the first half with 13 points. Radford pulled away with a 10-2 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 15 points. They outscored William & Mary by nine points in the final half, as Yamazaki led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

