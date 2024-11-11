Moss leads Radford against Old Dominion after 24-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (0-2) at Radford Highlanders (1-1)
Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Old Dominion after Jarvis Moss scored 24 points in Radford’s 89-77 win against the William & Mary Tribe.
Radford finished 8-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Highlanders averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.
Old Dominion finished 7-25 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Monarchs averaged 7.8 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
