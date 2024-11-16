Moss’ 30 lead Radford past Evansville 92-81

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jarvis Moss’ 30 points led Radford over Evansville 92-81 on Saturday. Moss also had three steals…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jarvis Moss’ 30 points led Radford over Evansville 92-81 on Saturday.

Moss also had three steals for the Highlanders (3-1). Brandon Maclin scored 21 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Ibu Yamakazi went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Purple Aces (1-3) were led by Cameron Haffner, who posted 23 points. Evansville also got 20 points from Gabriel Pozzato. Joshua Hughes had 19 points and two blocks.

Maclin scored nine points in the first half and Radford went into the break trailing 50-32. Moss scored 28 points in the second half to help lead Radford to an 11-point victory.

NEXT UP

Radford plays Monday against Southern Virginia at home, and Evansville visits Ohio State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

