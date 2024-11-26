Moss’ 23 lead Radford over Purdue Fort Wayne 69-56

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jarvis Moss scored 23 points as Radford beat Purdue Fort Wayne 69-56 on Tuesday night.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jarvis Moss scored 23 points as Radford beat Purdue Fort Wayne 69-56 on Tuesday night.

Moss had three steals for the Highlanders (6-2). Truth Harris scored 12 points, going 4 of 5 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jalen Jackson led the Mastodons (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Rasheed Bello added 11 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

