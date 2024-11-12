Moss’ 23 lead Radford over Old Dominion 87-75

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jarvis Moss’ 23 points helped Radford defeat Old Dominion 87-75 on Tuesday night. Moss added five…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jarvis Moss’ 23 points helped Radford defeat Old Dominion 87-75 on Tuesday night.

Moss added five rebounds for the Highlanders (2-1). Josiah Harris added 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 11 from the line and also had 10 rebounds. TJ Nesmith finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Monarchs (0-3) were led by Devin Ceaser, who recorded 23 points and six rebounds. Sean Durugordon added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Old Dominion. Robert Davis Jr. also had 15 points.

