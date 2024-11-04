Morgan’s 25 lead Stonehill over Framingham State 81-62

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan had 25 points in Stonehill’s 81-62 win against Framingham State on Monday night.…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan had 25 points in Stonehill’s 81-62 win against Framingham State on Monday night.

Morgan also added three steals for the Skyhawks. Todd Brogna added 20 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Hermann Koffi had 13 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Josh Saint Jean led the Rams in scoring with 14 points. Makyle Hayes added 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.