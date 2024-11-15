Morgan’s 20 lead Stonehill past New Orleans 80-54

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Morgan had 20 points in Stonehill’s 80-54 victory against New Orleans on Friday night.…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Morgan had 20 points in Stonehill’s 80-54 victory against New Orleans on Friday night.

Morgan had 10 rebounds for the Skyhawks (2-3). Chas Stinson scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Todd Brogna had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Theo Grant led the Privateers (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. New Orleans also got 10 points and eight rebounds from James White. Michael Thomas finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

