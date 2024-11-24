Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Morgan State plays Towson…

Morgan State plays Towson following Hobbs’ 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 3:42 AM

Towson Tigers (3-2) at Morgan State Bears (3-4)

Baltimore; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts Towson after Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 82-73 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bears have gone 3-1 at home. Morgan State is third in the MEAC scoring 79.3 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Towson has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Morgan State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Towson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bears.

Dylan Williamson is shooting 57.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up