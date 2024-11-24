Morgan State plays Towson following Hobbs’ 20-point outing

Towson Tigers (3-2) at Morgan State Bears (3-4) Baltimore; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is…

Towson Tigers (3-2) at Morgan State Bears (3-4)

Baltimore; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts Towson after Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 82-73 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bears have gone 3-1 at home. Morgan State is third in the MEAC scoring 79.3 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Towson has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Morgan State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Towson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bears.

Dylan Williamson is shooting 57.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

