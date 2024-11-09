Live Radio
Morgan State Bears to square off against the Longwood Lancers on the road

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:22 AM

Morgan State Bears (1-1) at Longwood Lancers (1-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces Morgan State.

Longwood went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Lancers gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Morgan State went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Bears allowed opponents to score 77.5 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

