Morgan leads Stonehill against Notre Dame after 25-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Notre Dame after Josh Morgan scored 25 points in Stonehill’s 81-62 win over the Framingham State Rams.

Notre Dame went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Fighting Irish gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Stonehill finished 4-27 overall last season while going 0-19 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 63.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.1 last season.

