Morgan leads Stonehill against Notre Dame after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 3:41 AM

Stonehill Skyhawks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Notre Dame after Josh Morgan scored 25 points in Stonehill’s 81-62 win over the Framingham State Rams.

Notre Dame went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Fighting Irish gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Stonehill finished 4-27 overall last season while going 0-19 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 63.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

