Morgan leads Stonehill against Notre Dame after 25-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Notre Dame after Josh Morgan scored 25 points in Stonehill’s 81-62 win against the Framingham State Rams.

Notre Dame went 13-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Stonehill finished 4-27 overall last season while going 0-19 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 6.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

