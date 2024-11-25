Morgan and Stonehill host Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4) South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3;…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Texas A&M-Commerce after Josh Morgan scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 67-66 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Skyhawks are 2-0 on their home court. Stonehill is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 0-5 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce allows 83.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 20.5 points per game.

Stonehill is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Skyhawks.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.8 points.

