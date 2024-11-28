Morehead State plays South Carolina Upstate following Marquez’s 20-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (1-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead…

Morehead State Eagles (1-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits South Carolina Upstate after Aileen Marquez scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 107-70 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Spartans are 1-2 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Novik averaging 7.4.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rebekah Gordon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 10.3 points for the Spartans.

Marquez is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

