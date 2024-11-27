Morehead State plays NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (0-7) vs. Morehead State Eagles (2-3) Cleveland; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on NJIT…

NJIT Highlanders (0-7) vs. Morehead State Eagles (2-3)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on NJIT in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Eagles have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Morehead State is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders have a 0-7 record in non-conference games. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 58.7 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

Morehead State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Morehead State has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Ruegsegger is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging seven points.

Tariq Francis is shooting 36.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Highlanders.

