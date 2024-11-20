Live Radio
Morehead State knocks off Austin Peay 63-58

The Associated Press

November 20, 2024, 9:31 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. scored 18 points as Morehead State beat Austin Peay 63-58 on Wednesday night.

White added eight rebounds for the Eagles (2-3). Dieonte Miles shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Jerone Morton had 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

LJ Thomas led the way for the Governors (3-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. Isaac Haney added 20 points for Austin Peay. JaVar Daniel finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

