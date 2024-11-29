Morehead State earns 71-69 victory over Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Breazeale scored 14 points as Morehead State beat Cleveland State 71-69 on Friday night. Anouar Mellouk…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Breazeale scored 14 points as Morehead State beat Cleveland State 71-69 on Friday night.

Anouar Mellouk split a pair of free throws for Morehead State with 8 seconds left and Tevin Smith missed a 3-point attempt for Cleveland State to end it.

Breazeale shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tyler Brelsford and Kenny White Jr. added 12 points apiece for the Eagles (3-4). Mellouk finished with 11 points.

The Vikings (4-5) were led by Tahj Staveskie, who posted 18 points and two steals. Smith added 16 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State. Chase Robinson had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.