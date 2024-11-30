Morehead State Eagles and the Jackson State Tigers play in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jackson State Tigers (1-5) vs. Morehead State Eagles (2-4) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (1-5) vs. Morehead State Eagles (2-4)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Morehead State square off in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Eagles are 2-4 in non-conference play. Morehead State is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 1-5 in non-conference play. Jackson State has a 0-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Morehead State averages 63.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 71.7 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points.

Taleah Dilworth is averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

