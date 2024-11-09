Moore scores 27, Saint Bonaventure downs Canisius 87-78

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chance Moore had 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 87-78 win over Canisius on Saturday night. Moore…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chance Moore had 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 87-78 win over Canisius on Saturday night.

Moore added six rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (2-0). Melvin Council Jr. scored 17 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Dasonte Bowen shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Paul McMillan IV led the Golden Griffins (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 31 points. Tana Kopa added 19 points for Canisius. Dylan Godfrey had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

