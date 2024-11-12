Moore leads Saint Bonaventure against FGCU after 27-point showing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-0) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits FGCU after Chance Moore scored 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 87-78 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

FGCU finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Eagles averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 5.1 bench points last season.

Saint Bonaventure finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 5-6 on the road. The Bonnies averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 22.8 from deep.

