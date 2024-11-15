Moore leads Oklahoma against Stetson after 23-point performance

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Stetson after Jalon…

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Stetson after Jalon Moore scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 73-57 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

Oklahoma went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Sooners allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Stetson finished 6-10 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

