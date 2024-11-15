Live Radio
Moore leads Oklahoma against Stetson after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:42 AM

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Stetson after Jalon Moore scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 73-57 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

Oklahoma went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Sooners allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Stetson finished 6-10 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

