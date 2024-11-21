Moore leads Norfolk State against Grand Canyon after 24-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Grand…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Grand Canyon after Brian Moore Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 70-63 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

Grand Canyon finished 30-5 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Antelopes shot 46.0% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 4.2.

